Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by CIBC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$25.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Largo Resources to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of TSE LGO traded down C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$19.30. 74,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,290. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 137.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 8.53. Largo Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.90 and a twelve month high of C$22.96.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$50.40 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Largo Resources will post 1.8890526 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Ian Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.49, for a total value of C$292,423.50. Also, Director David Wallace Brace sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.28, for a total transaction of C$221,688.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 323,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,240,582.50.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

