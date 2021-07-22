Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by CIBC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$25.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.53% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Largo Resources to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.
Shares of TSE LGO traded down C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$19.30. 74,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,290. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 137.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 8.53. Largo Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.90 and a twelve month high of C$22.96.
In related news, Senior Officer Robert Ian Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.49, for a total value of C$292,423.50. Also, Director David Wallace Brace sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.28, for a total transaction of C$221,688.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 323,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,240,582.50.
About Largo Resources
Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.
