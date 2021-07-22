Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Earns Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ LTRN opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. Lantern Pharma has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $154.41 million and a P/E ratio of -10.71.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantern Pharma will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $12,948,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $491,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $816,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $2,679,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

