Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55-1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Landstar System also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.200-$2.300 EPS.

LSTR traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.80. 472,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System has a one year low of $118.64 and a one year high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Stephens lowered shares of Landstar System from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $261.21.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

