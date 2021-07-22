Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LSTR traded down $4.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a one year low of $118.64 and a one year high of $182.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens cut shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.54.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

