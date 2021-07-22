Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Landec were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Landec by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 42,633 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Landec by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Landec by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 566,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 41,092 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 563.3% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 127,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 108,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after purchasing an additional 92,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Landec Co. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 239.20 and a beta of 1.05.

LNDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Landec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

