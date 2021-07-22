Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Takes Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 344,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,000. MGM Growth Properties makes up approximately 2.4% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of MGM Growth Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.18.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGP stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $37.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,643. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.30. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

