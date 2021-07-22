Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.91. Lakeland Financial reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $58.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.86. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 242.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

