Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

KRUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

KRUS stock opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.31 million, a PE ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.83. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 38.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 51.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 596,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after acquiring an additional 202,524 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 302,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 145,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 977.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 51,735 shares during the period. 28.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

