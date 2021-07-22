Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Stephens

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KRUS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Sushi USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.83.

KRUS opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.83. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 59.81% and a negative net margin of 38.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 51.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 596,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 202,524 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 302,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 145,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 977.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 51,735 shares during the period. 28.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

