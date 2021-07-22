Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €83.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on Krones in a research note on Monday, July 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Krones in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €84.44 ($99.35).

Shares of ETR KRN opened at €83.30 ($98.00) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40. Krones has a twelve month low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a twelve month high of €82.90 ($97.53). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of -28.84.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

