Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Nomura cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE KEP opened at $10.98 on Thursday. Korea Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Korea Electric Power will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power during the first quarter worth $78,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 16.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

