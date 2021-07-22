Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.40.

NYSE KOP opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Koppers has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.03.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 31.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 103,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 19.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 59,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

