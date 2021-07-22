Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of KTB opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.14. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.