KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock Price Down 3.1%

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) was down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.77 and last traded at $25.77. Approximately 1,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 512,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.59.

KNBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.31.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf bought 1,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

KnowBe4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.