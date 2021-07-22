Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Holdings Trimmed by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,512 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Knoll were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNL. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Knoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Knoll during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Knoll by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Knoll by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Knoll by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Knoll alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KNL opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.82 and a beta of 2.04. Knoll, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $264.20 million during the quarter. Knoll had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

In other Knoll news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 362,917 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $8,666,457.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Knoll Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.