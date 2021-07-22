Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:KNX traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $48.11. The stock had a trading volume of 87,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,421. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.43. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Europe initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.73.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

