Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.95% from the stock’s previous close.

KNX has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $48.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.43. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

