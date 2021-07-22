Kingstown Capital Management L.P. Makes New $2.91 Million Investment in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.95% of Silver Crest Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

NASDAQ SLCR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,310. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.68. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

