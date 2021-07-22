Kingstown Capital Management L.P. Invests $3.23 Million in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU)

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,000. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros accounts for 1.1% of Kingstown Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000.

NASDAQ:CRZNU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.01. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,962. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.99.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

