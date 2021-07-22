Kingstown Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,400,000. Intel makes up 2.2% of Kingstown Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.85. The stock had a trading volume of 421,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,038,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.54.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

