Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

KMI stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,724,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,773,633. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

