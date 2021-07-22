Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Increased by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 727.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,407,800 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises about 4.6% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $272,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 27,640 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.7% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 434,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 25.0% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 205,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 41,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.56. 382,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,548,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.39. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

