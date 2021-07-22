Kimco Realty (KIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.220-1.260 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 1.220-1.260 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. On average, analysts expect Kimco Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.54. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.46.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

