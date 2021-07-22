KeyCorp Boosts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $310.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.38% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

OKTA opened at $247.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.29. Okta has a 1-year low of $185.05 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,115.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,582 shares of company stock valued at $30,671,067. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Okta by 7.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Okta by 149.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after buying an additional 36,256 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $1,073,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Okta by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,804,000 after buying an additional 19,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

