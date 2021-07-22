KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Watsco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.83. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WSO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.60.

Shares of WSO opened at $281.53 on Wednesday. Watsco has a 52 week low of $195.97 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.63.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Watsco by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 8.4% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 17.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 28,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 12.3% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

