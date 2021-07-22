KBR (KBR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

KBR (NYSE:KBR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect KBR to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, analysts expect KBR to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KBR opened at $39.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

