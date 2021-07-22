KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of €54.00 ($63.53).

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KBCSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cheuvreux upgraded KBC Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded KBC Group to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC upgraded KBC Group to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. KBC Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get KBC Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.49. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $42.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.78.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.