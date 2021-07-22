KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Lifted to Buy at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Global Securities currently has $50.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.79.

Shares of KBH opened at $41.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.89. KB Home has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,357,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 512.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $974,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

