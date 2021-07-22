Kava.io Price Reaches $3.67 on Major Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for about $3.67 or 0.00011421 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $257.60 million and $107.26 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kava.io

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 139,233,756 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

