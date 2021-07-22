Katalyo (KTLYO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $46,765.00

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, Katalyo has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0881 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. Katalyo has a market cap of $942,224.16 and $46,765.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00037940 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00104283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00142374 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,968.26 or 0.99673595 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

