Karpus Management Inc. Takes Position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 173,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000.

Shares of ATSPU opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

