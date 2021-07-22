Karpus Management Inc. Takes $916,000 Position in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 93,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000.

Shares of KAIR opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

