Karpus Management Inc. Invests $276,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,305 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

Shares of V opened at $243.66 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $474.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,834,001 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

