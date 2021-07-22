Karpus Management Inc. Buys 14,154 Shares of Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 1.24% of Yunhong International worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in Yunhong International by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 70,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 36,069 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Yunhong International by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 105,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 74,092 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Yunhong International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Yunhong International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $737,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yunhong International alerts:

ZGYH stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13. Yunhong International has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $11.07.

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.