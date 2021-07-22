Karpus Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 50,000 Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOREU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,478,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,460,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter worth $8,920,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter worth $248,000.

Foresight Acquisition stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.25.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

