Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.27 EPS

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.70%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock traded down $9.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,945. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $141.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.48 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 95.68%.

KALU has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.90, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred E. Osborne, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $332,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,203 shares of company stock worth $1,185,238 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

