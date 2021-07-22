Julia S. Janson Sells 15,465 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $103.16 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.31.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in Duke Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 15,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.