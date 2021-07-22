JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SDVKY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of SDVKY stock opened at $25.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sandvik AB has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $29.04.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 18.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

