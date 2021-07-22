JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $625.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $600.00 to $625.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $610.23.

Shares of NFLX opened at $513.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $227.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 607,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $328,396,000 after purchasing an additional 143,668 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 475,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $256,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

