JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.27% of Esquire Financial worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 87.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Esquire Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Esquire Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Esquire Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Esquire Financial stock opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $184.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.16. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.08.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 25.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

