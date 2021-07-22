JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) by 88.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,383 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.13% of Codiak BioSciences worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDAK. Flagship Pioneering Inc. acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $84,216,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $12,774,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $13,921,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 180,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $2,068,000. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

CDAK opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $387.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.52.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.