JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 935.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period.

GSLC opened at $87.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.84. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $87.81.

