JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Neutral

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VIAV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Shares of VIAV opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.21. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,806.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at $883,585.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $37,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,940.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,972 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.