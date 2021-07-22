JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 8,250

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 8,310 ($108.57) to GBX 8,250 ($107.79) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,400 ($83.62) to GBX 6,900 ($90.15) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 6,150 ($80.35) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,201.54 ($81.02).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,971 ($78.01) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,035.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £96.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

