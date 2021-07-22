JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 10,369 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.19% of Milestone Scientific worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLSS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Milestone Scientific by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 302,291 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Milestone Scientific by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 45,274 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

MLSS opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $113.48 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a negative net margin of 123.64%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

