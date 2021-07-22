JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 9,338.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 41.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 46,455 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter worth about $558,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter worth about $5,521,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 134.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSET opened at $24.39 on Thursday. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $238.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 11.89%. On average, analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

