Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Announces Earnings Results

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.18. The stock had a trading volume of 113,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,223,537. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.25. The firm has a market cap of $448.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

