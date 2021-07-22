John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.85

Shares of John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.85 and last traded at $56.10, with a volume of 1663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.64.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.