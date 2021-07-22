JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Raymond James

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.64.

JBLU stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The business’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $158,532.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,065.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $200,274.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,712 shares of company stock worth $550,212. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

