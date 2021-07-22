Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Takes $89.75 Million Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,716,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,749,000. Snap comprises approximately 2.4% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Snap at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the first quarter worth approximately $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $976,895,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Snap by 244,641.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,615 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Snap by 48,307.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,974 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth approximately $231,621,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.46. 163,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,524,973. The stock has a market cap of $98.12 billion, a PE ratio of -98.77 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. increased their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $15,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,319,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,359,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,207,758 shares of company stock valued at $261,476,395.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.